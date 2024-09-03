Free courses offer digital marketing metric skills to local companies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Under the government’s Multiply scheme, South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is delivering courses aimed at boosting confidence in maths, starting with a free eight-week online programme designed for staff of SMEs, with a focus on mastering the concepts and learning to analyse the data associated with digital marketing campaigns.

Participants on the Mastering Digital Metrics course will work towards a Level 2 qualification and will attend masterclasses in social media, digital advertising, online marketplaces, and using Excel, as well as receiving individual mentoring sessions. The course is delivered online from the week beginning 16 September 2024.

Multiply is funded by the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and aims to grow number skills and maths confidence throughout Northern Ireland.

Emma Tate, Multiply Officer at SERC, says: “Numeracy is a vital skill and improving number confidence widens opportunities for further training and employment. SERC is delivering three strands of the Multiply programme, tailored to specific needs and learning pathways. For the first programme, we are supporting staff of local businesses to take on digital marketing responsibilities by demystifying the process and the numbers involved and delivering a qualification in social media. One future strand will target learners of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and we’ll also run number bootcamps, either at SERC campuses or in community hubs, for anyone who needs to gain essential maths skills.”

SERC has received £250,150 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This is part of a £5.9m Multiply fund being managed by the Department for the Economy in the North of Ireland. The programme will support the economic vision for a regionally balanced economy with good jobs and increased productivity which delivers on decarbonisation.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of these free courses, should contact Emma: [email protected] or apply directly through the SERC website: www.serc.ac.uk/multiply