Free drinks for the first 50 customers to arrive at Cookstown's newest bar - The 40 Thieves

There's a free drink for the first 50 customers to mark the opening of Cookstown's newest bar The 40 Thieves Tavern this Saturday night.

Named after one of New York's earliest criminal gangs - The 40 Thieves on William Street is an Irish-American style pub that promises to give customers 'a taste of the Big Apple in the 19th century'.

The 40 Thieves gang was founded in 1825 by notorious gang leader Edward Coleman and consisted mainly of Irish immigrants and Irish Americans who terrorized the Five Points neighbourhood of Manhattan between the 1820s and 1850s.

With décor inspired by the legendary characters of this unique underground world, the stylish new 40 Thieves ‘speakeasy’ bar in Cookstown, will bring the spirit of 1820s Gang Life in New York to life with lively music and entertainment, crafted cocktails, and delicious food.

The 40 Thieves ‘gang’, aka Caoimhin Pearson (left), Paula McGeagh and Padraig McGuckin, are looking forward to welcoming customers to Cookstown’s newest bar The 40 Thieves Tavern which officially opens its doors to the public this Saturday night (November 2). Named after one of New York’s earliest known criminal gangs, The 40 Thieves on William Street is an Irish-American style pub that promises to give customers ‘a taste of the Big Apple in the 19th century’. Credit: Kelvin Boyes

Speaking ahead of Saturday's opening, Nicky Wright of 1 Oak Leisure Ireland, owners of The 40 Thieves, said that the bar will bring something completely different to the Cookstown social scene.

“With its unique concept, inspired by the notorious Irish-American gang that once ruled the streets of New York, The 40 Thieves Tavern is an exciting and very welcome addition to the social scene in Cookstown and the wider Mid-Ulster region,” he said.

“We are delighted by the look and feel of the new bar and we cannot wait for customers to experience the atmosphere that we have created, a really cool vibe based on that gritty yet vibrant underworld era where danger thrived, music filled the air, and every drink told a story.

Edward Coleman, founder of The 40 Thieves - one of New York’s earliest known gangs, which consisted mainly of Irish immigrants and Irish Americans who terrorized the Five Points neighbourhood of Manhattan between the 1820s and 1850s. Credit: Supplied

“Whether you’re enjoying hearty plates of food, sharing laughs with friends, or discovering your next favourite whiskey, we want The 40 Thieves to be a meeting place where the welcome is big and the craic is good whenever you walk through the door,” she added.

“We hope that The 40 Thieves will help revitalise Cookstown and return it to a golden era when the town was once the social capital of Mid-Ulster with people travelling from all over Northern Ireland to come here.”

Doors open at 7pm on Saturday night with lots of surprises lined up including live music, dancers and actors to bring the 40 Thieves story to life.