Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Destination Team is inviting local tourism and hospitality businesses to sign up for a free workshop.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop, which will take place in Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin on January 2, will help participants with the website listing process for Tourism NI’s consumer website, Discover Northern Ireland.

Businesses from within the Causeway Coast and Glens area, with a published listing on Discover Northern Ireland, will also automatically have their entry published on Visit Causeway Coast and Glens. The web listings are free of charge on both sites, however terms and conditions do apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “It is important that prospective visitors can easily access up to date information when planning their visit to Causeway Coast and Glens, and we know that both the Visit Causeway and Tourism NI’s websites are both key platforms for visitors planning a visit to the area.

Council’s Destination Team is delighted to invite local tourism and hospitality businesses to sign up for a free workshop, hosted by the Digital and Visitor Information team at Tourism NI (TNI) this January. CREDIT CCGBC

“This workshop will give local businesses the opportunity to promote what they do on both the Visit Causeway and Tourism NI websites for free - which is fantastic with the added benefit of free training.

“Thank you to our Destination team who have worked in conjunction with Tourism NI to support our tourism and hospitality businesses with this promotional opportunity. I would encourage businesses who are eligible to sign up for this free workshop.”

To register, email please [email protected] with your name and business name before 12 noon Thursday, January 23.

For more information please visit: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk