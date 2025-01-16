Free web listings for hospitality and tourism businesses in Causeway Coast and Glens area
The workshop, which will take place in Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin on January 2, will help participants with the website listing process for Tourism NI’s consumer website, Discover Northern Ireland.
Businesses from within the Causeway Coast and Glens area, with a published listing on Discover Northern Ireland, will also automatically have their entry published on Visit Causeway Coast and Glens. The web listings are free of charge on both sites, however terms and conditions do apply.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “It is important that prospective visitors can easily access up to date information when planning their visit to Causeway Coast and Glens, and we know that both the Visit Causeway and Tourism NI’s websites are both key platforms for visitors planning a visit to the area.
“This workshop will give local businesses the opportunity to promote what they do on both the Visit Causeway and Tourism NI websites for free - which is fantastic with the added benefit of free training.
“Thank you to our Destination team who have worked in conjunction with Tourism NI to support our tourism and hospitality businesses with this promotional opportunity. I would encourage businesses who are eligible to sign up for this free workshop.”
To register, email please [email protected] with your name and business name before 12 noon Thursday, January 23.
For more information please visit: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk