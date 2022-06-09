Fuel costs: NI’s most expensive and cheapest petrol and diesel prices

The average diesel price per litre also rose, although by a slightly more modest 4.7p.

The latest eye-watering figures from the Consumer Council show that prices at the pumps are continuing to soar to record levels.

According to its weekly price comparison checker, the average price for unleaded petrol in Northern Ireland is currently 180.1p per litre, compared to 172.6p last week.

Prices at the pumps are continuing to rise. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The average diesel price in Northern Ireland was recorded at 183.8p per litre this week, having crept up from 179.1p a week ago.

The Consumer Council carries out a weekly price check of fuel in 27 areas all over Northern Ireland and in some areas, motorists are having to fork out well above the average.

The latest breakdown shows that those filling up with diesel in Newry were paying the highest average NI price, at 187.9p per litre.

The lowest average diesel price was found in Derry / Londonderry, at 178.9p per litre.

When it comes to petrol prices, the highest average price in Northern Ireland is currently in Newry where motorists can expect to fork out 192.9p per litre.

The lowest average petrol price, meanwhile, is in Bangor at 172.5p.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport Policy at The Consumer Council, said “Not only are prices at a record high but we are also seeing big differences between the lowest and highest prices available.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing in Northern Ireland, demand for our fuel price checker has increased.

“In 2022, the monthly average hits to the tool have increased 526 per cent compared to 2021. As the tool has increased transparency for Northern Ireland consumers in respect of fuel prices and allowed them shop around, this may have contributed to keeping fuel prices here lower than the UK average.