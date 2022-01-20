Fuel Stamp Scheme helping household budgets

Since its launch in 2015, over £3 million worth of stamps have been saved and spent by users of the extremely popular scheme in Mid Ulster.

The collection cards and £5 fuel stamps are available from approximately 80 retailers across the Mid Ulster area. Just over 60 oil and coal suppliers are also participating in the scheme which encourages local people to budget for the cost of their fuel over an extended time frame, instead of trying to find money to pay fuel costs at one point in time, which can put immense strain on limited household budgets.

All you have to do to avail of the Fuel Stamp Scheme is collect your fuel stamp savings card and purchase as many of the £5 stamps as you can afford from one of the participating retailers. Then, simply order fuel from any of the participating fuel suppliers and use the amount collected on your fuel card to pay for fuel either fully or partly.

The council is also encouraging more retailers and fuel suppliers to sign up to the scheme. This will help ensure that the stamps are widely accessible right across the district.