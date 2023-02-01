The Almac Group is giving Kilrea Primary School pupils access to “Science in a Box”, a fun and engaging curriculum-linked science programme.

This is the second phase of Almac’s £45,000 investment in its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) box outreach programme which is on track to reach 50 schools and approximately 3,000 children over the next three years.

This initiative is one part of Almac’s overall mission to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists by helping children to learn vital science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) skills, sparking their natural curiosity about the world around them.

Dr Frances Weldon, STEM Outreach Manager for Almac Group said: “We are excited to engage with even more schools and pupils this year with this initiative. It delivers fun,

Kilrea Primary School children with their STEAM box

interactive Biology-based programmes to P6 / P7 classes and supports teachers in the delivery of the World Around Us curriculum. Over the course of five lessons, the children

will learn about the building blocks of life, the human body and how it works.

“As well as increasing their scientific knowledge, this programme will also help to develop creativity, communication and critical-thinking skills. At Almac, we are keen to help children understand that STEAM is for everyone and leads to so many diverse and fulfilling careers right here in Northern Ireland.”

Each of the schools will receive a Science-in-a-Box programme, along with a training webinar, resources and support from staff at Almac and STEAM Education Ltd based in

Cork.