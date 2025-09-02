Fully-funded upskilling for green technologies at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is preparing to deliver a series of upskilling opportunities which will help boost evolving energy technologies in the local area, fully funded by Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Labour Market Partnership.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Aimed at experienced and practising electrical operatives, the Greentech Academy offers three programmes, each delivered intensively in three days at SERC’s Holywood and Newtownards Campuses commencing October/November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum, said: "The Ards and North Down Labour Market Partnership helps to address issues with jobs and training at a local level. It is instrumental in bridging skills gaps and provides valuable employment opportunities for our residents.

Greentech Academy Boost: South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is preparing to deliver a series of upskilling opportunities, commencing this October, which will help boost evolving energy technologies in the local area, fully funded by Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Labour Market Partnership. (L- R) Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum, and Kelly Donnelly, Business Development Manager at SERC.

"The new upskilling courses being delivered through SERC’s Greentech Academy are fully accredited and will help to open up new opportunities for those who complete the courses by bolstering their knowledge and skills.”

Kelly Donnelly, Business Development Manager at SERC said: “The three programmes: Level 3 Award in the Design, Installation and Commissioning of Electrical Energy Storage Systems; Level 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Small-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Systems; and the Level 3 Award in the Installation and Commissioning of Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment, have been designed to meet the latest standards and code of practice.

"Each course is stand alone and participants can apply to avail of one, two or all three of the valuable upskilling opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “All the courses delivered through the Greentech Academy are accredited by LCL Awards. The qualifications are aimed at experienced and practiced electrical operatives.

"All participants must have a business address in the Ards and North Down Borough area; a Level 3 Electrotechnical qualification which includes initial verification and certification or equivalent; and the BS 7671 Requirements for Electrical Installations (current edition) qualification.”

Applicants must register their interest at serc.ac.uk/Greentech-Academy- or contact Emma Tate, Business Development Manager, Tel 07919597734 E-mail [email protected].