A council spokesperson said: “Council is delighted with the response received to the grant programme which was developed to make our town centres safer.
"This funding will help improve the safety and wellbeing of the public in our town centres, making these areas more welcoming and attractive to our residents and visitors.”
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, visited NBAS Chartered Accountants in Glengormley, one of the businesses the council has offered funding to as part of the scheme.
Ald Ross said: “The installation of CCTV and other associated equipment will provide additional security and peace of mind for our business owners, residents and visitors.”
Nigel Beggs (NBAS Chartered Accountants) added: “Not only will the new CCTV system help secure my business premises, but it will benefit my clients and the wider community in Glengormley.”