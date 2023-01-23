Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is providing funding support to 48 town centre businesses across the borough as part of their CCTV Grant Programme which was launched last year.

A council spokesperson said: “Council is delighted with the response received to the grant programme which was developed to make our town centres safer.

"This funding will help improve the safety and wellbeing of the public in our town centres, making these areas more welcoming and attractive to our residents and visitors.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, visited NBAS Chartered Accountants in Glengormley, one of the businesses the council has offered funding to as part of the scheme.

Ald Ross with Nigel Beggs.

Ald Ross said: “The installation of CCTV and other associated equipment will provide additional security and peace of mind for our business owners, residents and visitors.”

