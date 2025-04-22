Funeral Directors launch Community Assistance Programme to support charities and not-for-profit organisations in Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A funeral directors has launched a funding initiative to support local good causes and projects with the hope of building long-lasting relationships.

The Bairds of Antrim Community Assistance Programme is open for applications and ready to award grants to eligible organisations in their local community.

Bairds of Antrim aim to support projects taking place within two miles of their funeral home in Church Street.

The team want to support causes led by people who have a clear understanding of local community issues and challenges.

The team at Bairds of Antrim Funeral Directors have launched their Community Assistance Programme

Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community and align with the theme of poverty and social deprivation.

Business Principal Jon Baird said: “I’m proud to be part of a business which has been at the heart of the community in Antrim for more than 150 years.

“We know there are some brilliant projects here who could benefit from some financial and voluntary assistance, but also there will be others we don’t know about who will be doing equally fantastic work, so it would be great to hear from those too.

“We are keen to use this community funding programme to get closer to the needs of our local community and to build long-term relationships with the organisations who contact us, so we can continue to support such great causes and initiatives with the fund and through other activities.

“There are so many groups out there doing crucial work and they need the support of local businesses like ours to help fund them.

“I am the fourth generation of my family to be involved in the business which has a history stretching back to 1870 and I am sure those who came before me would be proud of what we are doing.

“If you are involved with an initiative that could benefit from some support, then please do get in touch.”

The fund will be distributed in two cycles, the first of which is open now for applications, and closes on May 11. The second will open in August.

For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit https://www.bairdsfuneralservice.com/ or search for Bairds of Antrim on Facebook.

For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]