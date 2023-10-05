Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will take place in the Glenavon Hotel from 10am to 12.30pm.

Among the speakers will be Irish Government Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke TD, Manufacturing NI Chief Executive Stephen Kelly, Intertrade Ireland Chief Executive Margaret Hearty, John Thompson & Sons Ltd CEO Declan Billington and SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna.

Mr McGlone said: “With the outworking of the Windsor Framework now operating across the North Friday’s event will be an important opportunity to bring the Irish Minister of State for European Affairs, local business leaders, industry experts and SDLP representatives together to discuss the impact this is having on local businesses and the opportunities that exist as a result of dual market access.

“Businesses have been clear from the start that they want to explore the unique position the Windsor Framework has afforded them.

"After years of uncertainty and a lack of clarity that has negatively impacted businesses across these islands, now is the time to move forward and take this once in a lifetime opportunity to grow our economy and drive positive change in our communities.

“Mid Ulster is at the forefront of innovation and industry on our island. We are particularly proud of the huge success we have seen locally in the manufacturing and agricultural sector which has created many jobs and brought huge investment to this area.”