Galgorm Spa shortlisted for Giant Spirit Award

Following a record number of entries Tourism NI has announced the shortlist for its newly launched annual awards programme aimed at showcasing and rewarding best in class in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Renamed The Giant Spirit Awards, the event has been aligned more closely to the award winning destination brand Northern Ireland ~ Embrace a Giant Spirit

The 2022 event will recognise and celebrate the resilience and spirit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovated and built competitiveness.

The Spa at Galgorm has been shortlisted in the Best Tourism Experience (Large) category along with Friels Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch, Co. Down; Montalto Estate, Ballynahinch, Co. Down; National Museums NI - Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone; and, Titanic Belfast, Belfast