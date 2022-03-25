Galgorm unveils new Green Action Plan

Comprising the global award-winning Galgorm with its Thermal Village & Spa, the Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick and the Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, as well as two Belfast city centre restaurants, Fratelli and Parisien, Galgorm Collection’s new Green Policy 10-Point Plan will cement its position as one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful and ambitious hospitality leaders.

From waste management to water use, energy and transport, every area of the Collection’s operations will be positively impacted by its initial first-stage plans to 2026 – ultimately becoming carbon neutral across the entire estate by 2030.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the largest property in the Collection spanning 380 acres, Galgorm is currently progressing installation projects to commence later this year in both solar and hydro power, harnessing the power of the River Maine which flows through Galgorm Estate. An additional 3,000 native trees will also be added at Galgorm with a focus on improving biodiversity in the area. Galgorm is also engaged in activity with a number of partners in the local area to further enhance green space and open up access to the estate with additional walkways and cycle networks.

Pictured (L-R) are Galgorm’s Sustainability Committee Members Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations, Vincent Gardiner, Facilities Manager and Jonny McKay, Hygiene Safety and Compliance Manager.