Marketgoers flocked to Royal Hillsborough on Saturday to attend Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market on The Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort. Pictured at the market are, (l-r) Ann Feely, Ann Feely Artist; Andrea Bohar, Green Fingers Family, Cllr John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee and David Irvine, Kin & Folk. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Gates close on the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market for another year

The crowds were out in full force with 4000 visitors in attendance at the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

For the third time since March, the market set up on the Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort and welcomed a host of artisan producers, street food vendors, entertainers and craftspeople from across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the success of Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market, Chairman of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Regeneration & Growth Committee Cllr John Laverty BEM said: “As always, we were delighted to see families, couples and friends travel to Royal Hillsborough to take in all that the village has to offer.

“I am pleased to say that market was a great success for both traders and village businesses. We look forward to seeing Royal Hillsborough light up again later in the year when we see the return of the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market.”

Among the 50 local NI traders were Jack’s Fudge, Loki’s Coffee, newcomer to the street food scene, The Gardener’s Kitchen alongside the village’s specialist bakeries Tori’s Coffee, Bakes and Cakes, Kin and Folk and Round House Bakery.

Horticulture, art, craft and sustainable living traders also weaved throughout the market giving marketgoers the chance to purchase seasonal blooms, ranges of skincare, art and jewellery from Potters Hill Plants, Plumpy Balms, Susanna Banks Art and Thomas Powell Pottery.

The next Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council food and drink event will be Moira’s Speciality Food Fair, taking place on Saturday August 19 in Moira Demesne.

For further information on upcoming food and drink events, visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com.

