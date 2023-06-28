The crowds were out in full force with 4000 visitors in attendance at the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

For the third time since March, the market set up on the Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort and welcomed a host of artisan producers, street food vendors, entertainers and craftspeople from across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the success of Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market, Chairman of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Regeneration & Growth Committee Cllr John Laverty BEM said: “As always, we were delighted to see families, couples and friends travel to Royal Hillsborough to take in all that the village has to offer.

“I am pleased to say that market was a great success for both traders and village businesses. We look forward to seeing Royal Hillsborough light up again later in the year when we see the return of the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market.”

Among the 50 local NI traders were Jack’s Fudge, Loki’s Coffee, newcomer to the street food scene, The Gardener’s Kitchen alongside the village’s specialist bakeries Tori’s Coffee, Bakes and Cakes, Kin and Folk and Round House Bakery.

Horticulture, art, craft and sustainable living traders also weaved throughout the market giving marketgoers the chance to purchase seasonal blooms, ranges of skincare, art and jewellery from Potters Hill Plants, Plumpy Balms, Susanna Banks Art and Thomas Powell Pottery.

The next Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council food and drink event will be Moira’s Speciality Food Fair, taking place on Saturday August 19 in Moira Demesne.

For further information on upcoming food and drink events, visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com.

1 . Family fun at the final farmers market of the year Jonathan and Lynne McCabe with Aoife Jack and Katie Mulholland. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Photo: LCCC

2 . Family fun at the final farmers market of the year Penny McComiskey enjoying the fun at the Hillsborough Farmers Market. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Photo: LCCC

3 . Family fun at the final farmers market of the year Andrea and Denisa Albeanu with dog, Dixie. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Photo: LCCC

4 . Family fun at the final farmers market of the year Elaine and Bradley Bate with Sadie and Clemmie Bate. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Photo: LCCC