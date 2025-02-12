Get future ready with the employability and skills conference

The annual Employability and Skills Conference returns to Armagh City Hotel on Thursday March 13.The event will focus on helping businesses to ‘get future ready’ by recruiting, retaining and reskilling a resilient and talented workforce to help secure the future growth of the local economy.

The ‘Get Future Ready: Employability and Skills’ series is part of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership. Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Hosted by Mark Simpson, this event is open to all local employers, residents and community representatives as well as education and training providers and employment support agencies.

A host of keynote speakers will share their experience and insights, including Dr Eoin Magennis from Ulster University (‘The Future is Now – Setting the Scene’); Ann Watt from Pivotal (‘Tackling Economic Inactivity with Innovative Workforce Strategies’) and Kathleen O’Hare from Northern Ireland Skills Council (‘Crafting Tomorrow’s Talent: How NI is Shaping the Skills of the Future’). Elaine Leonard from The Appleby Trust will discuss the subject of Embracing Neurodiversity and Unlocking unique strengths for a Thriving Workforce.

(L-R) Tracy Rice (Southern Regional College & ABC LMP Chairperson); Councillor Sarah Duffy (Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon) and Alderman Paul Greenfield (Economic Development and Regeneration Committee Chair) at the launch of the Employability and Skills Conference.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy commented:

“The Employability and Skills Conference is a key event for local employers and job seekers to explore the economic developments and challenges and to address the skills and abilities that will be needed in the workplace going forward.

“I look forward to welcoming our keynote speakers and business representatives who will be encouraging businesses to adapt and evolve to remain competitive, be open to new ideas, take calculated risks, experiment with different approaches and capitalise on the business support available.

“Council is committed to working together with stakeholders to create a talented and motivated workforce to meet future challenges and to ensure everyone can benefit from a growing and vibrant economy.”

The conference will also feature an insightful panel discussion on the evolving landscape of recruitment and training. Leading employers will share their perspectives on rethinking traditional hiring practices and upskilling strategies, highlighting innovative approaches that foster diversity, efficiency, and future-ready talent in the workplace.

Attendees will have the chance to connect with a diverse range of exhibitors, fostering opportunities to advance recruitment, retention and reskilling options for their business.

More information can be found at www.bit.ly/ABCconference2025