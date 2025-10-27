Get inspired this Enterprise Week with a packed programme of events

From AI and advanced manufacturing to local food, fashion, and inspirational stories — this year’s Enterprise Week, organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in collaboration with local enterprise agencies, is set to inspire, inform, and ignite fresh ideas across the borough.

Taking place from Monday, November 17 to Friday 21, there is a week-long programme of workshops, networking sessions and thought-provoking events designed to support businesses at every stage of their journey.

Encouraging people to get involved, Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray said: “Enterprise Week is a fantastic celebration of local ambition, creativity and resilience.

"Whether you’re starting out, scaling up or simply looking for new ideas, this week offers something for everyone. With events happening all across the borough, I would encourage anyone with an interest in business — from budding entrepreneurs to established owners — to come along, make connections and be inspired.”

Launching Enterprise Week 2025 is (L-R) Cara Dallat (CIDO), Councillor Tim McClelland (Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee), Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray, Ciaran Cunningham (Banbridge District Enterprise), Eileen Stewart (Armagh Business Centre), and Adrian Ballantine (Brownlow Business Centre).

The Enterprise Week programme showcases the collective strength of the council’s Economic Development department and local enterprise agencies and their shared commitment to strengthening the borough’s business community for the future.

Ciaran Cunningham from Banbridge District Enterprises, said: “This programme of events really highlights what can be achieved when local agencies and Council work hand in hand to support our business community.

"Together, we’re focused on giving entrepreneurs the tools, confidence and connections they need to grow and succeed. It’s about creating an environment where good ideas can flourish and businesses at every stage can find the support they need right here in our borough.”

Enterprise Week begins on Monday, November 17 with ‘AI Tools for Business’ at Millennium Court, Portadown. This practical workshop is for those curious about how AI can save time, improve marketing, and support growth.

Later that evening, ‘All Eyes on Your Business’ in Banbridge offers a hands-on social media health check with practical content tips and strategy advice for local entrepreneurs.

On Tuesday, Invest NI hosts its ‘Regional Business Advice Clinic’ at Banbridge Enterprise Centre, giving attendees access to guidance and support on business planning, market development, and funding opportunities.

Wednesday’s ‘Putting Local Back on the Menu’ event will be held in Dante’s Deli at the Palace in Armagh. It has been designed to celebrate the borough’s thriving food and drink sector, bringing together producers, chefs and industry experts to share insights, trends and opportunities in the local market.

The momentum continues on Thursday with the Bank of Ireland ‘Business Breakfast’ in Armagh featuring leading economist Alan Bridle and Alison Ewing who is the UK Fraud Customer Experience Manager. They are offering valuable economic insights and advice on protecting your business from scams and financial crime.

The week wraps up on Friday, November 21 with two dynamic sessions. ‘The Power of 3D Printing for Advanced Manufacturing’ at Southern Regional College in Portadown will showcase cutting-edge innovation transforming how products are designed and made.

Later, ‘Entrepreneurial Stories’ at Banbridge Enterprise Centre will feature an inspiring panel of local business figures including Belinda O’Neill (Be Inspired to Be), Sinéad Lunny (Vocalis), Jonny Murphy (The Hungry Hooker), and Katriona Monaghan (Katriona Ltd). They will be sharing the highs, hurdles, and lessons of their entrepreneurial journeys.

For full event details and free registration information, visit: https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/enterpriseweek