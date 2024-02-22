Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Get into Bartending’ is a new FREE two day programme focusing on upskilling and reskilling. Fully funded by the Department for the Economy's Skill Up Fund, this programme focuses on upskilling and reskilling individuals in the Hospitality sector.

Delivered in Roe Park Resort and The Ebrington Hotel, the 'Get into Bartending' course is delivered over two days in a licenced premises where participation will learn an introduction to behind the bar, opening and closing procedures, cold room/keg store, health, safety and hygiene, how to change a keg, how to pour the perfect pint, customer service, glassware, how to change an optic, drink accompaniments and cocktail demonstration, learning to prepare three cocktails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be eligible for enrolment on the 'Get into Bartending', applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria – have a keen interest in the Hospitality sector in bartending; be over 18 years of age; be eligible to work in Northern Ireland; be ‘settled’ in Northern Ireland, and ordinarily resident in the UK for at least three years; OR be a person who has indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK.

Get into Bartending is a new FREE two day programme focusing on upskilling and reskilling. Credit NRWC

Funding is subject to successful completion of the programme. Participants should therefore be best placed to complete both days of their course. The courses will take place in Roe Park Resort on March 11 and 12, 9am to 5pm and The Ebrington Hotel on March 13 and 14, 9am to 5pm.