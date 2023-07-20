Register
Giant's Causeway showcased to influential North American travel professionals

The Giant’s Causeway has been showcased to potential American visitors at an annual conference in Nevada.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST

The annual Global Travel Marketplace West (GTM West) is a busy three-day event, involving a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions.

The event offered an excellent opportunity for the participating tourism businesses from Northern Ireland to meet, do business with and present to top-producing travel advisors from North America – ensuring the island of Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them when recommending destinations to their clients.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Our presence at this year’s GTM West provides another excellent platform to highlight the many great things to see and do right around the island of Ireland to influential North American travel professionals. Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to meet, and network with, these travel professionals, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Northern Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”

