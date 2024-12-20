Gilbert-Ash urges commuters to Make Your Mark

Campaign celebrates iconic projects and the people behind them

Leading construction, refurbishment and fit out company, Gilbert-Ash has targeted the hundreds of construction workers who leave Northern Ireland each week for projects around the UK in the latest phase of its Make Your Mark campaign.

The award-winning contractor has launched a series of digital adverts at the George Best Belfast City Airport, one of the main gateways for construction workers commuting to sites in other countries.

The adverts have also gone live just in time for the Christmas rush which sees thousands of commuters use the airport as they travel home or to be with loved ones for the holidays.

Aaron Coffey (Contracts Manager) with his digital billboard at Belfast City Airport.

Make Your Mark recognises the outstanding work which takes place across Gilbert-Ash on iconic buildings such as the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal College of Music and The Everyman Theatre.

The campaign is also aimed at attracting the very best people in the construction industry to further fuel Gilbert-Ash’s continued growth.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director, Ray Hutchinson, said the company is extremely proud of its growing portfolio of iconic projects and he is excited for what the future holds.

He said: “Gilbert-Ash delivers projects in sectors including workplace/offices, hotels and leisure, arts and culture, education, residential, student accommodation and healthcare. We also have an excellent fit-out team.

“We have already established a first-class reputation for the work we do in these sectors, but we want to continue to develop as a company, making Gilbert-Ash an employer of choice, and of course, to continue to work on amazing projects.

“Our people can say their work can be viewed in the National Portrait Gallery or they have quite literally created the stage for world class musicians to deliver virtuoso performances at the Royal College of Music.

“When you work for Gilbert-Ash, you work on projects which make a difference. Projects which stand out from the crowd and are never run-of-the-mill.

“With so many construction workers commuting to other parts of the UK on a weekly basis, we wanted our messaging to be seen at Belfast City Airport. The adverts feature our people and highlight some of the outstanding projects they have been involved in.

“When you join our company, you will have numerous opportunities to work on projects which will form unique portfolios of work which you can look back on with pride and the knowledge that your work made a difference to project, people and the planet.

“We want people who are outstanding - those who are comfortable leading from the front, at home collaborating with others and passionate about working on iconic buildings, many of which will be enjoyed by millions of people over their lifespan.”

The company’s projects have been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects’ Stirling Prize five times including this year for the National Portrait Gallery, the Lyric Theatre in 2012, the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre in 2013 and in 2021 for Cambridge Central Mosque, with the Everyman Theatre winning the coveted award in 2014.

With videos and testimonials you can find out more about Make Your Mark on Gilbert-Ash’s social channels or you can visit www.gilbert-ash.com/careers