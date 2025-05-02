Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved family-run store that has served the Gilford community for nearly four decades will close its doors for the final time at the weekend.

Maginn’s Centra, located at 40-44 Mill Street, has been a cornerstone of the village since 1987.

Managed by the Maginn family for 38 years, the store has weathered many changes over the years. But shifting shopping habits and competition from large supermarkets have finally taken their toll.

Current owner Nial reflected on the changing times, recalling how the store once offered shopping trolleys for customers doing their full weekly shop. Over time, he said, more people turned to the store for convenience or “top-up” purchases, while larger chains dominated the main grocery market.

The closure has sparked sadness and concern in the Gilford community, where many fear the town is becoming a “ghost town” amid the continued decline of local businesses.

A closing down sale offering 50% off all stock, announced on their social media, is currently underway as the store prepares for its final day of trading.

In response customers and local residents expressed heartfelt messages of gratitude and sorrow online, reminiscing about the personal service and kindness that defined the store.

"So sorry to hear this sad news,” posted one person. “Gilford will be the sorrier for it. The loss will be greatly felt by many. Lovely family business that always had that personal touch. Nothing was ever too much and always with a smile by all the staff. Will never forget the kindness shown in the times of need.”

A customer echoed the sentiment: “Sorry to hear this. We would just like to thank you for your service and kindness to us and our family and friends over the years. Good luck for the future.”

Another well-wisher added: “Everything about your shop is going to be missed. Thank you for all your years if service to the community.”

Musgrave NI, the brand behind Centra, confirmed the closure in a brief statement: “We can confirm the Centra store in Gilford will cease trading on Sunday, May 4.”