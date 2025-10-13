Girl power - local school pupils take on new DIY challenges
A total of 51 girls from St Mary’s Limavady, Limavady High School, North Coast Integrated Coleraine and Dominican College Portstewart attended a hands-on workshops in plumbing, tiling, mechanics and bricklaying at Ballysally Community Centre, Coleraine, recently.
It was the first Women’s Tec and Housing Executive Try-a-Trade event to come to the area.
Claire King, Women’s Tec #NotJustForBoys Coordinator said: “Our event in Coleraine has been an enormous success. We exist to explore potential barriers that women and girls who want to join the construction industry face and we dispelled a stigmas and stereotypes today."
Tara Kelly, Housing Executive Equality, Diversity and Outreach Manager said: “The enthusiasm in the room, the willingness to learn and the smiles on these girls faces today is proof that these jobs are not just for boys.
“The Housing Executive are delighted to be champions of the #NotJustforBoys campaign, working in partnership with Women’s Tec for many years now and official #NotJustForBoys champions since 2023."