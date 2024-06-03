“We’re both delighted to be playing our part to bring new life into the heart of this beautiful village.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenarm saw a double boost in May following the opening of two new businesses in the heart of the historic village.

The first of these, Moonwater Crystal, provides an electric mix of artisan goodies collated by shop owner Carrie.

"My vision for Moonwater Crystal is to provide a welcoming space where people can come for all their holistic needs, from crystals, candles and incense to loose leaf teas, aromatherapy, and natural skincare products, with some jewellery and local artwork added into the mix too,” Carrie said. "I stock mainly hand crafted, eco-friendly, and local goods where possible.”

At the back of the shop is a small but comfy seated area or ‘snug’, functioning as a community space. “People can come hang out and share their interests while sampling a cup of herbal tea or locally sourced coffee - [it’s] somewhere to sit and relax and perhaps borrow a book from our holistic library too,” Carrie added.

Moonwater Crystal provides an electric mix of artisan goodies. Photo: Contributed

"I fell in love with this village the first time I visited, it has such a beautiful energy about it and the people are so lovely and welcoming. I hope that I can share that experience with everyone who visits my little blue corner of Glenarm, a celebration of all things magical, mystical, holistic and handmade.”

The second addition to the village is coffee shop Cove, which at 2 Castle Street is right at the foot of Glenarm’s 900 acre forest and picturesque Barbican Gate.

Erica, who launched the business said: “[Glenarm] is a very colourful village, filled with lots of unique architecture with walls heaving with history and nostalgia. It has a feeling of being untouched, especially with the backdrop of Glenarm Castle itself.

Coffee shop Cove at 2 Castle Street is right at the foot of Glenarm’s 900 acre forest and picturesque Barbican Gate. Photo: Contributed

"Besides the beauty of both the Causeway Coastal route and the Glens of Antrim, it was really the forest that drew us here. We would disappear into it for hours with our children and dogs. It is pure escapism and managed very well by Ulster wildlife. It is also an excellent place to responsibility forage wild garlic. We felt a coffee shop nearby would offer a welcome pitstop for explorers and add to the experience of a Glenarm visit.