AdminAnswers NI, founded by Róisín McAteer and Maria McLaughlin, has its sights set on growth after receiving one to one mentorship from Go Succeed, the free enterprise support service, delivered by Northern Ireland's 11 councils.

A company, set up by two friends who met while working at a bank, has its sights set on growth thanks to government-backed Go Succeed business support service.

AdminAnswers NI, which is based in Dungiven and Kilrea provides virtual administration services to small businesses and sole traders across Northern Ireland, helping them manage day-to-day tasks like scheduling, correspondence, and research.

The company was set up by long-time friends Róisín McAteer and Maria McLaughlin in 2021 when they saw an opportunity to secure a better work-life balance, and wanted to help others do the same.

The pair met while working together at the same bank for more than 20 years, before deciding to set up their own business in the wake of the pandemic.

Maria said: “Róisín and I worked together for many years and always knew that we were a great team – but never thought, at least at first, that we would one day be going into business with each other.

“We have what seems like a lifetime of experience in varying administrative roles and realised that we had something to offer business owners, particularly smaller businesses, or those just starting out.”

Róisín shared the vision behind the company: “We wanted to create a service that frees up small business owners to focus on growth, while we handle the admin that often consumes their time. It’s incredibly rewarding to help others achieve a balance that works for them.

“Starting AdminAnswers NI was about more than just setting up a business. It was a chance to use our skills to support fellow entrepreneurs, sole traders, and small businesses. We understand the challenges they face, and we’re here to help them succeed.”

In pursuit of this goal and to achieve a better work-life balance, they turned to Go Succeed for guidance and resources to grow their business.

Maria added: “Go Succeed provided us with the mentorship and practical advice we needed to move forward with confidence. Having access to local experts and a range of resources has been invaluable as we expand our services and work towards our growth targets.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s eleven councils.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Congratulations to Maria and Róisín of AdminAnswersNI on receiving this assistance from Go Succeed.

“Go Succeed is a vital resource for businesses across our communities here in the Borough, and it provides not only the essential tools and knowledge for businesses to succeed, but also provides the encouragement entrepreneurs need to continue to successfully grow their business.

"Council was delighted to support AdminAnswers NI in 2021 via our Enterprise Fund and it is wonderful to see this fantastic business go from strength to strength. Their story highlights that with the right support, fledgling businesses can positively impact and strengthen our economy. Thank you to Go Succeed for providing this invaluable support to AdminAnswers NI.”

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.