Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch returns for a second year

Entrepreneurs from across the Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council area are being invited to write the next chapter of their business story, as Go Succeed’s Ultimate Pitch launched at the literary home of one of Ireland’s most celebrated storytellers, Seamus Heaney.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch is returning for a second year, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to win up to £6,000 in investment for their business idea.

The competition, first launched in 2024 by the government-backed enterprise support service, is open to individuals, businesses, and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council heat will take place on Tuesday 16 September with entrants making the ‘ultimate pitch’ to an esteemed panel of expert judges.

Entrepreneurs across Antrim and Newtownabbey are being called to write themselves into Northern Ireland’s business success story

The winner will progress to a region-wide final, joined by heat winners across all 11 councils in Northern Ireland, with an overall winner announced at a special event in Seamus Heaney Home place in Bellaghy.

Last year, Seán Ó Corráin of ENGA Translation was the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council heat winner, earning a place in the final after impressing a panel of local business and civic leaders with his translation agency pitch. At the grand final, Jayne Faulkner from Randalstown won the Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award for her business, Groundbreakers - an organisation that offers a safe and supportive space for individuals facing various challenges to learn, grow, and thrive.

Councillor Julie Gilmour, Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey said “At Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council we are committed to building and maintaining an entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages and supports entrepreneurs from all sectors at any stage of their business journey. “Last year’s Ultimate Pitch competition had an invaluable impact on the local community – it motivated, inspired, and pushed our local entrepreneurs to take their business idea to the next level. The confidence, networking, and pitching skills which each individual gained are essential skills for every entrepreneur, and on top of that – it was great fun too! “Whether you are just starting out or already have an established business that is planning to launch a new product or service, we would love to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, individual prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the Best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite finalist to win the People’s Choice Award.

Entrants have until 18 August to apply to the competition, with local heats being held within council areas throughout the autumn. Applicants will also have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how to make the ultimate pitch ahead of their regional heats.

The panel of judges will be drawn from across Northern Ireland’s business and civic communities, with the final taking place on Wednesday 19 November, during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Succeed ( www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.

To find out more about Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, view the full terms and conditions, and apply, visit: www.go-succeed.com/TheUltimatePitch.