Government minister gets to see firsthand incredible work done by Cookstown Enterprise

By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan invited British government minister, Fleur Anderson MP, to Cookstown on Friday to see firsthand the incredible work being done by Cookstown Enterprise - a vital asset for the community.

The organisation helps businesses in the Mid Ulster area to flourish, offering support, advice and also office and event space.

Speaking after the visit, the Sinn Féin MP said: “From local success stories like CDE Group to thriving businesses such as Just a Wee Bakery, this hub has been a driving force for enterprise in Mid Ulster.

Pictured outside Cookstown Enterprise are Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan NI minister, Fleur Anderson MP, and guests | SuppliedPictured outside Cookstown Enterprise are Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan NI minister, Fleur Anderson MP, and guests | Supplied
Pictured outside Cookstown Enterprise are Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan NI minister, Fleur Anderson MP, and guests | Supplied

“It was also fantastic to learn about its ambitious plans for expansion into the heart of the town and the support required to make this happen.

“We impressed upon the minister the importance of the British government investing in centres like this following the visit."

Cookstown Enterprise was established in 1991 and has the reputation of being one of the leading enterprise agencies throughout Northern Ireland.

