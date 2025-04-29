Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hillsborough-headquartered construction company GRAHAM has been appointed by Belfast Harbour as the main contractor for the initial build phase of the new £90 million deep water terminal.

With work commencing this month, the project is set to be complete by 2027 and will see the construction of a new 340m long dual-purpose quay and deep water berth which will be able to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise vessels, while also expanding the port’s capacity for offshore wind turbine assembly and installation.

Around 146 cruise vessels are scheduled to berth this year at Belfast Harbour, which is already the busiest cruise port on the island and second busiest in the UK.

The investment will enable the growth of the already significant contribution of cruise tourism to the regional economy, estimated at between £20m-£25m per year.

Belfast Harbour CEO Joe O'Neill; Jonathan Martin, GRAHAM project manager; Leo Martin, GRAHAM Civils MD; Belfast Harbour chair Dr Theresa Donaldson and Paul Scott, GRAHAM contracts director. Photo: Matt Mackey

Paul Scott, GRAHAM contracts director, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Belfast Harbour to deliver this project, not only will it enhance Belfast’s position as leading cruise destination but will also play a crucial role in enabling the future of offshore wind energy in the region.

“As the works commence, we will focus on working closely with key stakeholders and the local community delivering social value and creating impact for years to come.”

From 2028, the majority of cruise vessels arriving into Belfast Harbour will dock at the new deep-water berth while the existing cruise hub will be returned to its original use as a full-time facility for offshore wind.

Dr Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour, said: “Having announced our ambitious new Advance Regional Prosperity strategy only a few months ago, it is exciting to be partnering with GRAHAM to commence work on the single biggest investment project in Belfast Harbour’s history.

“As a Trust Port, our primary responsibility is to maintain and develop the port for the good of everyone in the region, and this project delivers on that mission.

"It will help us to attract more turnaround cruise calls to Belfast, boosting the economic contribution of cruise tourism, while also providing a pathway to our longer-term ambitions of facilitating the construction of the next generation of floating offshore windfarms, ultimately helping Northern Ireland and its neighbours to reach their clean energy and net zero targets.”

