GRAHAM named on £600M Scottish Framework
The framework is divided into three lots: general civil engineering works (total value 120M), structural civil engineering works (total value £80M), and all civil engineering works (£400M), with GRAHAM named on all three lots.
Alastair Lewis, GRAHAM Contracts Director said:
“We are delighted to have secured our place on the Scottish Government Civil Engineering Framework which will allow us to work in partnership with the Scottish Government, local authorities, and other public bodies.
We have a demonstrable portfolio of Civil Engineering projects which have made meaningful contributions throughout Scotland. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in delivering key infrastructure projects through the implementation of this framework.”
For more information on GRAHAM, please visit: www.graham.co.uk