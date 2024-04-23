GRAHAM named on £600M Scottish Framework

The Scottish Government has named Hillsborough-headquartered GRAHAM and seven other construction companies to deliver the upcoming Public Works Framework over the next four years.
By Janet McKayContributor
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:59 BST
The framework is divided into three lots: general civil engineering works (total value 120M), structural civil engineering works (total value £80M), and all civil engineering works (£400M), with GRAHAM named on all three lots.

Alastair Lewis, GRAHAM Contracts Director said:

“We are delighted to have secured our place on the Scottish Government Civil Engineering Framework which will allow us to work in partnership with the Scottish Government, local authorities, and other public bodies.

We have a demonstrable portfolio of Civil Engineering projects which have made meaningful contributions throughout Scotland. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in delivering key infrastructure projects through the implementation of this framework.”

For more information on GRAHAM, please visit: www.graham.co.uk

