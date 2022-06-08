Grahams Bakery and Lidl NI  are a batch made in heaven

Under the new supply deal, worth more than £2.5 million annually, the family-run bakery will bring the taste of its home-baked goods to Lidl Northern Ireland’s confectionary aisle with eight brand new products.

Now in its third generation of family baking expertise, the company is led by Timothy, Esther and Lois Graham and operates from state-of-the-art premises in Dromore.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From humble beginnings crafting its expert techniques and taste in the family kitchen, Grahams Bakery has grown exponentially since it was established in 1956 by May and Dennis Graham. Awarded two coveted ‘Great Taste’ awards for its Irish biscuit range, Grahams baked goods are made with only the finest ingredients using delicate hand techniques to create the perfect indulgent treat bursting with flavour and steeped in authentic homemade heritage.

Pictured celebrating the new supply contract are Timothy Graham, Business Development Manager at Grahams Bakery, Ciara Moran, Buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, and 3-year old Ivy Graham

Timothy Graham, Business Development Manager at Grahams Bakery, said: “At Grahams Bakery, baking is truly in our genes. Our family business first began with my granny May almost 70 years ago, when she added a few leftover buns she had made for church to the window of her sweet shop. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ve since grown from a small bakeshop in her home, delivering a small number of cakes, pastries and biscuits to the local town, to a thriving bakery offering more than 20 different products made with the same love and care my grandmother put into them all those years ago.