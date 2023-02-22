Grants from Lisburn and Castlereagh City promise a facelift for rural shopfronts

A council-run initiative to help businesses in rural villages pay for shopfront ‘makeovers’ has opened.

Through the ‘Rural Shopfront Scheme’, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is giving eligible businesses the opportunity to apply for funding of up to £12,500 so they can refresh their signage and facades.

The aim is to improve the appearance and condition of commercial shopfronts and create more attractive places for people to live, work and visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme is open to businesses situated in small settlements across the Lisburn Castlereagh area including Aghalee, Annahilt, Dromara, Drumbeg, Glenavy, Upper and Lower Ballinderry, Maghaberry, Milltown and Moneyreagh.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is inviting applications for grants to improve shopfronts in local rural areas

The ‘Rural Shopfront Scheme’ is part of the COVID-19 Recovery Small Settlement Regeneration Programme which is funded by the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the council’s Development Committee, said: "Attractive shopfronts add to the visual appeal of a village and those that are in keeping with the architecture and character of the buildings add charm and encourage shoppers to visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our recent shopfront schemes have proved really successful and we have seen beautiful restorations of Victorian features as well as new signage and fresh paintwork.

“Businesses within conservation areas have been able to benefit from these types of schemes too - and I am looking forward to seeing the positive changes this funding can bring.”

Gerard Murray, Director of Regional Development from DfC, commented: “The Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a joint DfC/DAERA/DfI Programme that has provided councils with over £26m to reinvigorate the post-pandemic economy of our smaller rural towns. It is hoped that initiatives such as the Rural Shopfront Scheme will help regenerate these smaller villages and towns by improving the appearance and condition of the existing shopfronts, therefore making these areas more attractive for shoppers and visitors.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Reid, Deputy Secretary with responsibility for rural affairs, commented: ‘The retail sector of our small rural towns and villages are at the heart of their communities and it is great to be able to invest in them, particularly at a time when the economy is under such pressure.”

To download an expression of interest form visit: www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/business/rural-shop-front-scheme