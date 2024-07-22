Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning approval has been granted for the erection of 38 dwellings close to the Lidl supermarket at Highfield Heights, Craigavon, and to the rear of 98 – 108 Drumnagoon Meadows.

The planning application was lodged on behalf of Windsor Developments, Saintfield Road, Lisburn.

ABC planning officers note in their report that the proposed housing development is part of a much larger residential scheme: “The site represents the cut-out of a larger field, which has previously been granted planning approval for 200 dwellings.

An artist’s impression of what some of the houses will look like in the new development. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Given that there has been a previous residential scheme granted on this site, there is a legitimate expectation that subject to meeting the relevant policy tests, planning permission for a similar type of development would be forthcoming.

“Officers therefore attach appropriate weight in the overall planning balance exercise to these planning histories, such that they outweigh the loss of open space, so that the principle of housing on this site is considered to be acceptable.

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development will not be out of character when set in/against the general pattern of development [in the area], and that the proposed development will not represent an incongruous and/or visually dominant form of development to the detriment of the existing visual resource.

The 38 dwellings approved by ABC planning officers will form one phase of a wider housing development at Highfield Heights, Craigavon. Credit: ABC planning portal

“There will be an area of communal open space to the north east of the dwellings. The level of open space provision is approximately 16% of the overall site area.

“A concept masterplan has been provided (…) which shows additional open space as well as a children’s play park being provided as part of the overall scheme.

“Officers consider that it is not therefore necessary for new community facilities to be provided as part of this phase of the development.

“The new footpaths are designed to ensure that the needs of mobility-impaired persons are catered for by way of providing dropped kerbs and tactile paving at the appropriate positions.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter