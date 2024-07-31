Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for the erection of four dwellings near Moy was finally approved at a recent ABC Planning & Regulatory Services Committee meeting, despite strong opposition from an adjacent business.

The houses are to be built on lands south east of 45 Corrigan Hill Road, near the village of Charlemont, in a rural area known as Collegeland.

A number of industrial operations, including Mackle Petfoods and Mackle Apples, are in the immediate vicinity of the site in question. The company had been claiming that allowing the creation of a residential development, so close to their operation, could jeopardise future expansion of their business, and could attract complaints to do with noise and odours.

Speaking at the committee meeting, held on July 9, principal planning officer, Roisin Hamill commented: “This application relates to the retention and completion of two partially-constructed dwellings, and erection of two dwellings and associated works on lands immediately south-east of 45 Corrigan Hill Road, Dungannon.

“Members will recall this application was previously presented to committee in April, and at that meeting members resolved to grant planning permission for the development. “Subsequent to the April committee meeting, officers became aware that work had commenced on site before the decision notice was issued.

“The change in circumstance had implications for some of the planning conditions that were agreed at the meeting, so a report was taken back to committee last month, asking that the previous resolution to grant planning permission be rescinded.

“The rescind report was agreed and officers are now presenting the application back to members again, with a recommendation to approve. It is being presented to committee as it attracts objections from more than four postal addresses.

Not Zoned

“The application site lies within the development limits of Collegeland and is not zoned for any particular use. The application was accompanied by a concept master plan, a biodiversity checklist, a preliminary risk assessment, and odour and noise impact assessments.

“Officers have considered the application against the Area Plan and the prevailing planning policies, and are of the opinion that the proposal is acceptable. There were a number of objections in relation to the proposal which have been detailed in the report.

“The issues raised relate primarily to the potential impact on the future running and expansion of nearby factories, the potential impact of these factories on the proposed dwellings through noise and odour, the scale and character of the proposal, road safety, overlooking, and loss of light and privacy.

“Officers have consulted with the Environmental Health Department and are satisfied that subject to proposed mitigation measures as set out in the report, the amenity of prospective residents will be protected from unacceptable adverse noise and odour levels, and all issues raised by objectors have been fully considered.

“In addition to the letters of objection, three letters of support were received, including from the local primary school and the local parish priest.

“On balance, officers are still of the view that the proposal accords with the Area Plan, the SPPS (Strategic Planning Policy Statement) and all other relevant planning policies, and are recommending the planning permission be granted.”

Unanimous Conclusion

Andy Stephens, from Belfast-based agency, Matrix Planning Consultancy Ltd, spoke in support of the application, stating: “This application came before you on April 10, where you heard arguments for and against and reached the unanimous conclusion to grant planning permission.

“Third parties have chosen not to make any further representations over the intervening three months, and it is noteworthy that they are not here today.

“By not submitting any further representations, there is no new information or justification from the objectors to set aside the conclusion by this committee to grant planning permission. It can only be taken as a tacit acceptance that the conclusion reached was correct.

“This application has been processed since August 29, 2018, and over that considerable period the objectors have still not placed any definitive or quantifiable investment project before the planning authority which would be jeopardized or lost, if this development was granted permission.

“They had made numerous claims around incompatibility, loss of investment and job losses, but it provided zero evidence. In fact, the opposite has occurred as the objector sought planning permission for an extension to their factory.

“This proposal seeks four high-quality dwellings within the settlement of Collegeland, close to existing community facilities such as a primary school, churches and sports clubs, where there’s a clear need for family homes for local people.

“We would respectfully ask that you as a committee endorse the granted planning permission for this sustainable residential development that provides family homes for local people.”

The principal planning officer pointed out at that stage new correspondence had been received from the objectors that morning: “Just to clarify for members, there was an additional submission received this morning from objectors, however you’ll note that we circulated an addendum.

“That submission didn’t raise anything new, there wasn’t anything in that submission that wasn’t covered in the planning report. So it’s just to clarify there was a submission received early this morning, but we’ve dealt with that by having an addendum.”

Councillor Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin, Banbridge DEA) was convinced by the case made in favour of the planning application, stating: “Thank you for the report, it was very comprehensive and I think it ticked all the boxes, as well as the comments made by the applicant’s agent.

“Based on what I I’ve heard I think there’s only one course of action with this application, and I’d be minded to accept the recommendation as outlined in the report.”

Alderman Gordon Kennedy (UUP, Cusher DEA) shared that view: “I think I proposed the initial application for approval at that time. It’s good to see a quick resolution.”

Committee chairman, Cllr Scott Armstrong (DUP, Armagh DEA) was pleased the matter was finally being settled: “I’ll concur with Alderman Kennedy there. It’s good to see the planning team in action.”

The recommendation for approval was proposed by Alderman Kennedy and seconded by Cllr Mary O’Dowd (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA).