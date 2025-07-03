Permission has been granted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a housing development on the site of the former Deerpark Creamery at Deerpark Road, in Glenarm.

A reserved matters application by Cecil Wilson, of Deerpark Road, has been given the go-ahead with a proposal is for four detached houses and garages.

A development management officer report said: “This is a roadside site consisting of large-sized industrial style buildings. The former creamery appears to have been vacant for some time and the buildings are falling into a dilapidated state. The site falls within Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

The report noted Department for Infrastructure Roads has “no objection subject to a condition requiring the access to be provided prior to commencement”.

Deerpark Road site. Pic: Google

The report said it was “considered that five dwellings would be inappropriate for this rural location. As a result, an amended scheme has been submitted, reducing the proposal to four detached dwellings. This revised proposal is considered acceptable, on balance, as an improvement over the original scheme”.

“The proposed residential end use is compatible with the surrounding landscape. The proposed dwellings feature a simple rural design and are of a scale consistent with typical rural dwellings,” the report stated.

“It is considered that the development is in keeping with the landscape and distinctive character of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and that it represents a visual enhancement of this sensitive setting through the replacement of large, unsightly industrial style buildings.

“The proposed dwellings will have a reduced visual impact compared to the existing large buildings on the site, as they are of a smaller scale. The form, design, materials and finishes are of high quality and appropriate for the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“This proposal will replace the existing unsightly and dilapidated large-scale industrial buildings with a more modestly scaled built form that will more suitably integrate into the landscape.

“It is anticipated that the development will not adversely affect public views of key features and ridge lines within this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter