Food-to-go retailer Greggs has created a further 15 jobs with the opening of a new shop in Belfast on Monday (March 31).

The unveiling of the York Street premises follows the opening of a drive-through outlet in Craigavon earlier this month which brought 18 new jobs.

Greggs specialise in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in its ovens throughout the day.

The York Street shop will offer the full menu while customers looking to skip the queues will be able to order through Click + Collect.

The York Street shop will offer the food-to-go retailer's full menu. Photo: submitted

Dana Marchbank, shop manager, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the local community and to provide a fantastic range of Greggs favourites.”

The opening hours at the shop, which boasts a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating, are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 6:30am – 7:00pm;

Saturday: 7:00am-7:00pm;

Sunday: 8:00am – 6:00pm.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop on York Street builds on our continued growth in Northern Ireland, creating another 15 new jobs to the local area.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer our range of products to a growing community of Greggs fans across Belfast.”

Founded in 1939 by John Gregg, then delivering fresh eggs and yeast, by pushbike, to the families of Newcastle, the business has since grown to more than 2,600 shops nationwide with approximately 32,000 employees.