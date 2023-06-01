Ground Espresso Bars staff and customers have raised £10,000 for local autism charity Autism NI.

The ‘Espresso your support’ coffee cup initiative ran throughout April and saw 10p donated for every coffee sold throughout the month. All funds raised will help Autism NI continue to provide vital services for autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland.

Jessica McCready, Area Manager at Ground Espresso Bars said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers and staff who got behind the campaign and bought a cup of coffee, donated online or in-store, to help us raise this incredible amount. We’re proud to partner with Autism NI and support their invaluable services across Northern Ireland.

"We have lots more activities planned to raise money in our Ground stores across the country over the next few months, and we hope that you all continue to show your support and get involved in the fun to help us raise even more.”

Erin Best (Ground Espresso Bars), Jessica McCready (Ground Espresso Bars), Brittany Cooper (Ground Espresso Bars), and Therese Wilson (Corporate Fundraising Manager, Autism NI).

Therese Wilson, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Autism NI said: “We are so grateful to the team and customers at Ground Espresso Bars for organising and supporting our ‘Espresso your Support’ campaign this April.