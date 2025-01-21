Growth leads to appointment of new director at Gildernew & Co

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gildernew & Co, the accountancy and business consultancy firm, which has offices in Dungannon and Belfast, has appointed Gary Bonner as Director, Restructuring & Insolvency.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary, who has over 15 years’ insolvency experience, has headed up Gildernew’s Belfast office since it was established in 2022 to complement the work of the Dungannon team.

He has been responsible for developing and implementing a focused growth plan which has seen significant growth across the company’s client base and service offering over the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary’s appointment to Director is aligned with Gildernew & Co’s wider business strategy which will see its Belfast operation expand and headcount double by the end of 2025. This includes the further expansion of its accounting and tax service lines in the Greater Belfast area.

Gary Bonner who has been appointed as Director, Restructuring & Insolvency, Credit: Supplied

Gerard Gildernew, Founder and Managing Partner said: “This is a significant development for our overall business and is testament to Gary’s widespread experience, insights and business acumen. Since joining our team he has driven the consolidation of our brand and bespoke offering, enabling us to further our reach across key sectors in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland.”

Recognising the changing economic landscape which has evolved since the Covid era, Gary highlights how Gildernew & Co has adapted it services and cemented key partnerships to support its growth goals.

“We work hard to position ourselves as trusted advisors to a business community which has had to face the challenges presented by Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Bonner pictured with Gerard Gildernew. Credit: Supplied

“While insolvency has been a by-product for some, our pragmatic, solutions-based approach also enables us to support and advise those who may be at the early stages of business breakdown, offering the support they need to steer a path to recovery.

“By building strong partnership across the accountancy and legal sectors, we’ve become an extension of their team on all matters relating to insolvency and recovery, and I very much look forward to accelerating this model in the months ahead.”