‘Have Your Say on the Future of Tourism’ in the Causeway Coast and Glens area
In the first of two stages, they are asking those working in the tourism sector to get involved, while later this year they will also be asking members of the community to help with more details.
A number of sessions will be held around the Borough to allow for local inpit.
Each session will include an overview of the Destination Management Strategy process and participants will have the opportunity to share their insights and ideas.
Anyne who works in tourism, hospitality, or visitor services is asked to register for the sessions being held this November and December:
Marine Hotel, Ballycastle
Tuesday 11 November, 10am -12noon. Book here: https://bit.ly/3WgB3mI
The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine
Tuesday 11 November, 2pm - 4pm. Book here: https://bit.ly/42RhDbB
Roe Park Resort, Limavady
Monday 01 December, 2.30pm – 4.30pm. Book here: https://bit.ly/3Whq6kO
For more information email: [email protected]