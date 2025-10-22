Causeway Coast and Glens Council is seeking help from the tourism industry across the Borough as it plans how tourism will look over the next decade.

In the first of two stages, they are asking those working in the tourism sector to get involved, while later this year they will also be asking members of the community to help with more details.

A number of sessions will be held around the Borough to allow for local inpit.

Each session will include an overview of the Destination Management Strategy process and participants will have the opportunity to share their insights and ideas.

Anyne who works in tourism, hospitality, or visitor services is asked to register for the sessions being held this November and December:

Marine Hotel, Ballycastle

Tuesday 11 November, 10am -12noon. Book here: https://bit.ly/3WgB3mI

The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

Tuesday 11 November, 2pm - 4pm. Book here: https://bit.ly/42RhDbB

Roe Park Resort, Limavady

Monday 01 December, 2.30pm – 4.30pm. Book here: https://bit.ly/3Whq6kO

For more information email: [email protected]