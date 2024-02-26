Heavy Vehicle Competition Win for Mark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition tested apprentices from the Level 2 and Level 3 Vehicle Maintenance and Repair (Heavy Vehicle) Apprenticeship on everyday tasks they might encounter in the workplace.

longside a written assignment, they were required to undertake an electronics task, engine measurement, vehicle inspection and advanced diagnostics.

First place went to Mark Bowring, from Magheralin, a Level 3 public sector funded apprentice, employed by the Education Authority. Mark also took first place last year. Second place went to Ronan McCavigan, from Aghagallon, a Level 3 apprentice employed by Manfrieight, and Third place went to Robert Brown, a Level 2 apprentice employed by the Education Authority.

Heavy Vehicle Competition winners at SERC - Mark Bowring 1st; Ronan McCauigan 2nd; Robert Brown 3rd

Michael Hutchinson, motor vehicle lecturer, said: “It was a very close competition across all levels.

"Competitions like this give the apprentices the opportunity to test their skills and knowledge against their peers and against the clock. Congratulations to those who have been placed and to everyone who took part.

He added: “We were delighted to welcome to SERC David Monroe, director of Transport Supplies (NI) Limited, who presented prizes and kindly donated prizes of work wear, hoodies, and tools for the apprentices.”

David Monroe said: “I was really impressed with how the competition was organised and how the apprentices got on with the tasks. Transport Supplies (NI) Limited were delighted to support the competition again this year and recognise the achievement of all the apprentices, each one essential for helping to keep the transport industry on the move.”