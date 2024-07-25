Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The renovation of the former SPAR store at Millburn Road in Coleraine has now been completed, revealing an all-new EUROSPAR community supermarket.

The 25-week project increased the store size by 50% to 4,000 sq. ft., significantly increasing the offering available for shoppers, with approx. 2,000 new lines as well as creating eight additional full-time positions in-store.

EUROSPAR Millburn Road completes a trilogy of significant projects in the Coleraine area. This follows the successful launches of SPAR Castlerock Road in 2022 and EUROSPAR Mountsandel in 2023, the latter marking the introduction of the first EUROSPAR to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These extensive refurbishments represent a substantial £5 million investment from owners Henderson retail in the local Coleraine community, creating 31 new jobs across the three locations.

Store Manager Siobhan Honeyford, with team members from EUROSPAR Millburn Road, alongside William Callaghan from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and volunteers from Butterfly Survivors Charity. CREDIT HENDERSON RETAIL

Store Manager Siobhan Honeyford, who has been with Henderson Retail for almost 17 years, and who began her career at the former SPAR site in 2008, says this is an exciting new addition for the town.

“The development of the SPAR store into a EUROSPAR supermarket provides us with the facilities to bring even more choice, value, and local offerings for our shoppers in Coleraine.

“Over 75% of our range of fresh foods is sourced from local suppliers, including The Kitchen range of pre-prepared meals, locally produced in Randalstown. All of this is complemented by our new butchery counter operated locally by Higgins & Sons from Castlerock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new EUROSPAR also sees a new stand-alone Post Office counter open in-store, employing two new team members and providing all the services available at the Post Office.

he 25-week project has increased the store size by 50% to 4,000 sq. ft., significantly increasing the offering available for shoppers, with approx. 2,000 new lines. CREDIT HENDERSON RETAIL

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group added: “We have 72 parking spaces on site, a 6-pump forecourt, and a charging unit with two Electric Vehicle Charging Points, and in-store, our shoppers now have the choice of three new self-checkouts, alongside our full-service checkouts. This is a modern forecourt supermarket providing everything our local shoppers need under one roof.”

As well as focusing on services and products for the neighborhood, the team in-store have always been committed to supporting local schools, community groups and charities.

Most recently, the store provided sports day kits for Millburn Primary School and Ballysally Primary School, alongside a donation of ice lollies. Five fruit trees were donated to the Cornfield’s Men’s Shed, while tea, coffee and biscuits were donated to the Butterfly Survivors drop-in centre to help facilitate their sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan added: “Our local community is extremely important to us. The team is from the area, and we are all passionate about supporting those charities and community groups that are making a positive impact here in Coleraine.

"We recently began a partnership with Building Ballysally Together Foodbank, donating products each month to this much needed service, we have sponsored Millburn Football Club’s training balls and match balls, while also recently raising over £600 for Air Ambulance NI.

“Now that we have a bigger store and a bigger team, our support for local initiatives will also grow, alongside our continued support for EUROSPAR’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children.”