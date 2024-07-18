Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The managing director at Magherafelt-based construction company, David Henry recently attended the King's Awards for Enterprise Reception at Windsor Castle, where he had the honour of meeting King Charles III.

Henry Brothers was one of only two Northern Ireland companies to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development in 2024.

The award is testament to Henry Brothers’ dedication to acting as a responsible business and it is committed to building on this legacy through sustainable growth and development.