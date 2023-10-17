Henry Brothers complete first phase of redevelopment of Rainey Street in Magherafelt

Leading Magherafelt contractor Henry Brothers has announced the successful completion of the first phase of its ambitious redevelopment project on Rainey Street in the town, marking a major step forward in the revitalisation of the town centre.

The overall development project, located at 17-23 Rainey Street, is poised to breathe new life into the area, and will comprise of six retail units, two floors of office space, and 17 modern apartments.

These apartments will be the first new domestic builds in Magherafelt town centre in over five years and the 6 apartments within the first phase are now occupied.

The development’s first tenant is Jude Law Boutique, a longstanding local retailer which employs over 10 members of staff and offers customers the latest in women's fashion.

Ian Henry, CR Director at Henry Brothers said: "Henry Brothers is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of our redevelopment works on Rainey Street.

“This project represents a significant investment by Henry Brothers and is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the local community.

“We are delighted to have welcomed local business Jude Law Boutique as our very first tenant. Everyone at Henry Brothers wishes Jude every success and we look forward to continuing our work on the next phase of this transformative project."

The completed development features a three-storey building fronting Rainey Street and a four-storey building leading onto Postman's Lane.