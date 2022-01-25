Henry Brothers completes new police headquarters

The three-storey building at Sherwood Lodge in Arnold, Nottingham, contains shared office space, conference rooms, a new multi-agency strategic and tactical control room, a new police control room, new training classrooms, a sports hall, gymnasium and canteen.
Other key features include the completion of a new circular access road, the installation of an outdoor exercise trail for staff and a joint memorial garden dedicated to the memory of staff from both organisations who have died in service.
The building was constructed on time and on budget by lead contractor Henry Brothers – a particularly impressive achievement during the pandemic.