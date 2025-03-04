Henry Brothers hold topping out ceremony at Leicester General Hospital new endoscopy unit

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers Construction has joined University Hospitals of Leicester to celebrate the topping out ceremony at the new Endoscopy Unit being built at Leicester General Hospital.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) executives, members of the endoscopy department and representatives from the construction team attended the event at the specialist unit which is being built next to the East Midlands Planned Care Centre.

Last year Henry Brothers was awarded a £10m contract to build the one-storey facility which is being delivered to a BREEAM Excellent standard and will feature endoscopy pods, discharge lounges, offices, staff areas and stores, with a plant room on the roof.

The project is Henry Brothers’ first contract at Leicester General Hospital.

Managing director for Henry Brothers Construction Ian Taylor said: “We were very proud to have been appointed to deliver a new endoscopy unit at Leicester General Hospital for University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

“Henry Brothers has significant experience of delivering new public sector investment in the Midlands and other areas of the UK. The topping out ceremony represents a key stage in the development of this important new facility which will help to improve healthcare for the people of Leicestershire and the surrounding areas.”

To mark the occasion, a tree will be planted on the site as part of the landscaping process.

Completion of the building is due late summer 2025.

The endoscopy unit will see around 17,500 patients each year once it is opened.

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, a Northern Ireland-based business which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out.