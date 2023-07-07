Heritage shopfronts to get a new lease of life with second round of funding

A scheme helping businesses in Moira and Royal Hillsborough refresh their frontages, to better reflect the heritage and conservation themes of the area, has launched a second round of funding.

Following the success of its first call for applications, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is asking for further expressions of interest in its Heritage Shopfront Scheme.

The fund supports businesses located in Moira and Royal Hillsborough conservation areas to improve the appearance and condition of their shopfronts in ways that complement the ambience of these historic villages.

There are already 33 businesses in the area which have been supported by the scheme. One is Locale, an estate agency in Moira, which used the money to replace the signage and refresh the front of their premises.

Julie Greer, Locale Owner; Councillor John Laverty, Chair of LCCC’s Regeneration and Growth Committee; Andrew Leckey, Locale Employee and Barbara Wyatt, Locale Owner. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The agency’s owners Barbara Wyatt and Julie Greer, said: “We’re proud of Moira’s historic status and so we jumped at the opportunity offered by the council to update Locale’s facade that it better reflects the village’s history. And we’re delighted at the result.

“The new front really helps to strengthen the feeling that Locale is situated right in the heart of Moira. Even our customers have commented on how well it’s looking. We hope that other businesses are also able to use the fund so that Moira continues to look better and better.”

Councillor John Laverty, Chair of LCCC’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, welcomed the second round of funding.

He said: "The range of businesses that are already benefiting from this fund shows both the commitment of business owners and the council to respect and enhance the conservation areas of Historic Moira and Royal Hillsborough. I’m very pleased that we’re able to reopen this opportunity to other businesses and I would encourage them to apply.”

The deadline to submit an expression of interest to the Heritage Shopfront Scheme is Wednesday July 26 at 5pm. Once received, these will be assessed and successful submissions will then be invited to complete a full application.

The Heritage Shopfront Scheme is part of LCCC’s Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, funded through the Department for Communities, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the Department for Infrastructure.