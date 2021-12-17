Heron Bros invest £6.5m creating 30 jobs in Cookstown

The finance is designed to meet growing market opportunities in the construction, refurbishment and fit out industries.

The investment in new factory facilities and machinery across Heron Fit Out and Northern Mouldings Ltd, trading as Promould is expected to result in the creation of at least 30 new roles within the next two years.

The roles will include a mix of manufacturing as well as sales and administrative positions across both neighbouring businesses which are based on the Drum Road in Cookstown.

Pictured at the new factory premises in Cookstown are (l-r) : Julian Knipe, Commercial Manager, Heron Fit Out; Chris McCreanor, General Manager, Northern Mouldings Ltd (Promould) and Martin Blaney, Manufacturing Director, Heron Bros.

Promould which has been in business for more than 20 years is a specialist manufacturer of MDF wrapped profiles for a wide range of applications including skirting, architrave, kitchen components. and door frames.

Market leader

Recognised as a market leader in this sector, they offer a wide product range with real wood veneer, specialised paper, PVC and painted profile finishes.

Heron Fit Out meanwhile was established in 2017 and specialises in timber fire door manufacturing to the highest safety standards and primarily services UK and Ireland markets. Both businesses are increasingly complementing each other and benefit from the parentage of the wider Heron Bros Group in terms of market access, buying power and reputation.

The investment across both businesses has already seen production capabilities expand by over 50% and has helped deliver significant efficiencies in the process. Going forward, it is anticipated that the investment will also facilitate and support more product innovation and research and development opportunities across both businesses.

Confidence

Speaking about the latest investment Martin Blaney, manufacturing director, Heron Bros said:“This latest investment in our two manufacturing businesses in Cookstown represents a significant vote of confidence in the teams and the products they are delivering to meet changing market demands and new opportunities.