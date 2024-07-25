Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim residents are being urged to support their favourite independent retailers in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena by voting for them in this year’s High Street Hero Awards.

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, the awards are the opportunity to recognise the independent retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

Votes can be cast across 12 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, and off licence, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer who receives the most votes will also be named Overall Independent Retailer of The Year.

Portia Woods, Larne Business Forum; Andrew Bartlett, Roam Local; Julie Ozturk, Allwyn; Beth Adger, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim; Glyn Roberts, Retail NI CEO; Shannon McFarland, SSE Airtricity; Gordon Lyons MLA; Rachael Kearns, Mid and East Antrim Council. Photo: RetailNI

A record 12,000 votes were cast last year to determine who was crowned Northern Ireland’s retail elite, while the town of Ballymoney was named High Street of The Year for 2023 in a tight race with Belfast’s Shankill Road and Newtownards.

Voting for this year’s Awards is now open and will close at the end of July; for more details, visit https://retailni.com/High-Street-Heroes

Launching the High Street Hero Awards, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity John Stewart MLA; Glyn Roberts, Retail NI CEO, and Frank Shivers, Roam Local. Photo: RetailNI

“Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest, or fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite now.”

The hugely successful High Street Hero NI awards is a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Roam Local NI.

The 13 High Street Hero Award categories are:

- Best Butcher

Paul Frew MLA; Richard Cherry and Frank Shivers, Roam Local; Tom Wiggins, Ballymena Chamber; Julie Ozturk, Allwyn; Andrew Greer, SSE; Emma McCrea, Ballymena BID and members of Ballymena Chamber. Photo: RetailNI

- Best Coffee Shop

- Best Convenience Store

- Best Deli/Bakery

- Best Fashion Retailer

- Best Forecourt

- Best Generalist Retailer

- Best Healthcare Retailer

- High Street of the Year

- Best Homeware Retailer

- Best Off Licence

- Best independent retailer employee