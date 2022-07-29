Hillsborough’s GRAHAM records ‘strong and sustainable growth’

GRAHAM has reported 'strong and sustainable' financial growth in its latest published accounts for the financial year up to March 31, 2022, as revenue reached £948m

This marks a £141.9m (17.6%) increase in the leading contractor’s turnover from the 2021 reporting period (2021 - £808.1m).

Looking forward, GRAHAM has also secured a record work pipeline of £1.9bn, expanding its portfolio of major projects across the UK and Ireland, and earning selection to a number of leading national frameworks.

The strong financial performance has been achieved despite the very many challenges faced by the construction industry as a whole, not least the reorientation of market conditions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflationary pressures.

Commenting on the latest figures, Andrew Bill, GRAHAM Group Chief Executive Officer, emphasised the disciplined approach to work winning, the continued cultivation of long-term client relationships and the concerted efforts of the workforce as instrumental to the Group’s performance.

He said: “GRAHAM is pleased with these latest published accounts, which demonstrate our commitment to strong and sustainable financial growth in the face of considerable economic challenges for the construction industry and wider society.

“We have adopted a pragmatic, sensible and selective approach to winning work, coupled with a focus on risk management. Real collaboration with our clients and partners, based on trust and transparency, has also been central to realising our Group objectives.