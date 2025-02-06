HMK Property celebrates five years of success with 45% growth in sales

HMK Property, the leading independent estate agency in East Belfast, proudly marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating impressive achievements and significant milestones since its establishment in 2020.

The agency has seen remarkable growth, including a 45% increase in sales and has built a loyal client base.

Specialising in sales, lettings, and property management, HMK consistently exceeds client expectations, often achieving over-asking prices. Recognised for its professionalism and innovative approach, HMK Property has received prestigious accolades, including being Highly Commended in the 2024 Belfast Telegraph Best Residential Sole Agency awards and shortlisted in the KPMG Property Industry Excellence Awards in recent months.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Hannah Mary Kennedy, HMK Property began as a modest property management business, operating from a spare desk in a local business. Five years later, the agency has expanded into a thriving full-service operation specialising in sales, lettings, and property management.

Pictured are Hannah Mary Kennedy, Founder and Managing Director of HMK Property alongside Lynn Stevenson, Estate Agent at HMK Property.

This week, Hannah Mary Kennedy has also been named a Finalist in the Women in Business Awards in the Best in Professional Services Category.

With a focus on providing exceptional customer service and offering tailored solutions, HMK Property has quickly earned a reputation for excellence in the highly competitive estate agency market.

Over the past five years, HMK Property has consistently exceeded client expectations. The agency has achieved remarkable success in property sales, often securing over-asking prices, and has grown its rental portfolio by 30%, with an impressive 45% increase in sales turnover in 2023 alone.

In addition to these accolades, HMK Property has embraced cutting-edge technology, such as the PropertyFile App, to streamline operations and provide real-time property management updates to clients, setting a new standard for transparency and customer care. These efforts, alongside a focus on professional development and community engagement, further highlight HMK Property's dedication to providing value to both clients and the broader community.

Speaking at the recent celebrations, Hannah Mary Kennedy, Founder and Managing Director of HMK Property said: “Celebrating five years in business is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and the trust of our clients,”

“We’ve achieved so much in a short time, and I’m incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made in the industry. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate, prioritise our customers, and support our community. Our mission is to exceed expectations, build lasting relationships, and remain a leader in the property market."

HMK Property looks forward to continued growth, with plans to expand further in the coming years, driven by its core values of integrity, innovation, and client-focused service.