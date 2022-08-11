Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland continue to drop

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest weekly figures from the Consumer Council reveal that the average cost is £412.51 for 500 litres, £258.54 for 300 litres and £727.86 for 900 litres.

This shows that the cost of topping up a tank is continuing to drop, with the cost for 500 litres being at its lowest since the end of February.

On March 10, the Consumer Council figures recorded the average cost of 500 litres was an eye-watering £662.86.

The body checks prices on a weekly basis across all Northern Ireland’s local council areas, showing there is quite a variation of prices.

Currently Lisburn and Castlereagh enjoys the lowest average price for 500 litres at £401.17 while householders in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are forking out the highest average price of £422.60.

What is the average price for 500 litres of oil where you live?

Antrim and Newtownabbey - £407.35.

Ards and North Down - £404.86.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon - £422.60.

Belfast - £407.54.

Causeway Coast and Glens - £414.33.

Derry City and Strabane - £414.10.

Fermanagh and Omagh - £405.97.

Lisburn and Castlereagh - £401.17.

Mid and East Antrim - £409.83.

Mid Ulster - £421.96.

Newry City, Mourne and Down - £414.70.

The Consumer Council is advising householders to check for prices before placing an order rather than always using the same supplier.