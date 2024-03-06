Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dinner will take place on Wednesday, March 20 at 7pm at The Lodge Hotel in Coleraine, kindly sponsored by Hutchinson.

Keynote speaker Mr Beltran will share his valuable insights and experiences on fostering collaboration, motivation, and success within high-performing teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Havier Beltran as our keynote speaker,” said James Kilgore, President of the Causeway Chamber.

Pictured at Hutchinson Engineering for the launch of the Causeway Chamber of Commerce President's Dinner being held at the Lodge Hotel on Wednesday, March 20, are event partner Mervyn Whyte of Briggs Equipment NW200 with sponsor Mark Hutchinson, CEO Hutchinson Engineering, and Chamber of Commerce President James Kilgore. Credit Ciaran Clancy

"His extensive experience in leading high-performance teams will offer invaluable guidance to our members, equipping them with the tools they need to build and empower their own successful teams.

"High performance teams are crucial for the success of any organisation. They are characterised by a shared vision, clear goals, effective communication, and a strong sense of trust and collaboration among team members. Creating and nurturing high performance teams can lead to increased productivity, innovation, and overall success for the organisation.”

Mark Hutchinson, CEO at Hutchinson, commented: “We are very pleased to sponsor this year’s President’s Dinner on behalf of Causeway Chamber of Commerce. The Dinner is an excellent opportunity for local businesses to come together and build their networks, enhancing the local business ecosystem. These events are important for raising visibility of your business, increasing brand awareness and reputation among a local audience.

"There will be a great speaker on the night, and companies will have a unique opportunity to hear from a thought leader in running high performance teams.”