Hotels Federation launches ‘Key Awards’

Renamed the ‘Key Awards’, each awards event has been designed to celebrate excellence and innovation.

The first of this new suite of accolades, ‘Key Awards for Rising Stars’, was launched this month by Stephen Meldrum and model Lauren Burton.

Stephen Meldrum, President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said:

Stephen Meldrum, President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) and model Lauren Burton at the ‘Key Awards for Rising Stars’ launch

“The Federation fully recognises the vital role that people play in making our hotel industry a success. Within the sector, there are businesses and individuals who are consistently striving to exceed expectations and they are progressing at a stellar pace. We’re keen to acknowledge these rising stars, highlight their career progression and raise the profile of opportunities that exist within a hotel setting.”