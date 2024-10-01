Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for outline permission has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for housing at Glenravel Road, Cargan, by an agent on behalf of applicant Darren McNeill.

The 1.2 acre site is the location of the former Greenhills Bar and Restaurant which is on the market for £125,000. The proposed development is for seven four-bedroom houses with garages.

A supporting statement submitted with the application said: “The existing site contains a public house, off-licence, hot food take-away and car parking. Planning approval was previously granted for the same proposal.

“It is envisaged that the proposed dwellings will be designed to reflect the form and scale of traditional properties in the area. The proposed dwellings will provide well-proportioned family accommodation.

Glenravel Road, Cargan. Pic: Google Maps.

“The proposal requires the demolition of the existing commercial premises. The proposed dwellings are to be set around the private shared roadway with formal gardens to the front with private rear gardens offering the residents ample amenity space.

“The proposed dwellings are to be two-storey dwellings which is commensurate in scale with the surrounding residential development and we believe that the proposed form will enhance the site.

“Access will be via the existing entrance from the Glenravel Road. At present this access serves the three commercial premises on the site.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter